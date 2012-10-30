Fast Market Research recommends "New Product Developments in Alcoholic Drinks: A Marketer's Guide to the Galaxy of innovation" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- As macroeconomic volatility, the mature versus emerging market narrative, the craft revolution coming of age and shifting demographics all radically reshape the alcoholic drinks battleground, innovation is accelerating and becoming more crucial than ever. Exploring key underlying themes and highlighting exemplary launches spearheading relevant trends, the report provides a category by category sneak peak of the industry's short to medium term future.
Euromonitor International's New Product Developments in Alcoholic Drinks: A Marketer's Guide to the Galaxy of innovation global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
