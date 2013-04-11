New Product Offers a Burst of Natural Energy to Overcome Stress

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Today's active lifestyle robs one's body of many necessary and natural ingredients often leading to disorders and diseases caused merely by stress and over-activity. A new product on the market offers a burst of natural life energy to overcome stress and actually improve energy. Available as a pill or an inhaler and with no side effects Oxygen4Energy is the product everyone will be after as the next big health product.



Oxygen is important to life on earth. It makes up 90% of the body's energy while making up 96% of the body's nutritional needs and while one can live weeks without food or days without water, one may only last a few hours without oxygen.



Oxygen4Energy, the latest innovative nutritional supplement has no sugars to spoil one's diet, no calories to sweat off, no harmful stimulants like caffeine, and one will experience no crashing. It effectively provides a natural energy high in one of the fastest, most-effective delivery systems available on the market today.



Imagine being an athlete and training for a marathon. The body requires blood fueled by oxygen in order to maintain proper muscle function. As one's muscles consume the oxygen, more of it is required the body is able to keep the muscles working. Using Oxygen4Energy allows the body to have more of the oxygen it requires during a workout reducing muscle fatigue making for longer possible workouts and a greater endurance when it comes time to run the marathon.



The product contains no propellants or additives. It is 95% pure oxygen. There is no prescription required and a canister contains about 4 liters. Oxygen provides the ability to fight off infection through fueling one's immune system, clear out toxins from the body faster and more effectively and one will be able to recover from fatiguing situations such as hangovers or over exertion.



Oxygen4Energy also offers a distributor program for those seeking a secondary income or to add product to their gym or health spa.



For more information, visit http://www.oxygen4energy.com/sales