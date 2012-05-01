New Consumer Goods research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- "New Product Trends and Changing Demand in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by World Market Intelligence that analyzes the global interior design industry's view point on changing product trends and demand patterns. This report identifies the key product trends within the interior design industry in 2012. The report also categorizes the key areas of implementation of nanotechnology and projected trends in the use of new material and technology.
Scope
The report features the opinions of interior design industry respondents related to the following:
- Changing product trends and their impact on the current business environment
- The impact of nanotechnology on the interior design industry
- Preference for new materials and technologies in the next 12 months with focus on residential and office interior design
- Demand for new products in lighting, furniture and fixtures, paints, walls and flooring and glass and derivatives
Reasons to Get this Report
- Formulate effective business strategies by envisaging the product trends affecting the interior design industry in 2012
- Explore the use of nanotechnology in new product areas within the industry
- Better manage the production and product portfolios within the industry
- Benchmark the use of technology with industry leaders and identify new materials and technologies used in residential and office interior design
- Identify new product areas by estimating the demand for new products in segments such as lighting, furniture and fixtures, paints, walls and flooring, and glass and derivatives
