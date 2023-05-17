Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- Exciting empowerment wellbeing program for public safety, public health and self help audiences, "Strategies for Turbulent Times, A Plan For The Unknown," with stellar hosts from Navy Special Warfare Operator retired and a #1 Wall Street Journal, #2 New York Times and Amazon International best-selling author and TV personality to headline with featured guests sharing life-changing insights from across public safety, public health, and coaching industries.



Matthew Werner, Navy Special Warfare Operator retired, states, "We are elite professionals challenging leaders in all walks of life to reach inside their personal intestinal fortitude to create success techniques during turbulent times developing a fearless climate! Being a leader post 2021 has certainly brought its own unique and persistent challenges. As we all continue to chart rocky waters for unrelenting growth and the wellbeing needed for peak performance, we'll provide a compass and navigation system we believe anyone can incorporate in every show, to be better equipped and positioned to lead effectively."



Join us live Fridays at 8 AM PST, and on-demand to learn "Strategies for Turbulent Times" in every program featuring your co-hosts, Matthew Werner, Navy Special Warfare Operator retired with over 25 years of experience executing over 20 high risk missions around the globe, and Dr. Cathy Greenberg, multiple best-selling author on the science of emotional and social intelligence, courage and resilience, with special guests curated to meet the needs of a VUCA world (Volatile, Uncertain, Chaotic and Ambiguous).



www.voiceamerica.com/show/4134/strategies-for-turbulent-times-a-plan-for-the-unknown



For guest requests contact Dr Cathy Greenberg at cathy@drcathygreenberg.com. Prefer law enforcement related guests with a focus on life lessons from the field.



