New Program Helps Frisco Homeowners Find Hidden Profits Buried in Their Home Sale

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- In an industry dominated by negative public perception – where realtors are often referred to as under-trained and over-paid – there is one realtor who is passionate about standing up to what he calls a flawed system, and now, is helping Frisco Homeowners escape the real estate “rat race” one and for all.



His name is Terry Hendricks, of RE/MAX DFW Associates. He has developed the M3 Program to help homeowners, specifically in Frisco, Texas, discover hidden profits buried in their home and get the maximum profit during a sale.



It’s unfortunate that many people do not realize just how much money they lose out on when they sell their home. Too often, there is hidden equity in their homes in which they are not even aware. By not knowing the full value of their home, and by not having a skilled real estate agent to assist them, they become targets of being taken advantage of. Without even knowing, they end up getting the shorter end of the stick.



Despite the fact that The Market is turning around, many homeowners continue to sell their homes at 2009 Values (mostly because they are working with bad agents). They are, in actually, selling their homes at the wrong value. It is good to know that there is some help.



Terry runs what he calls a Homeowner Advocacy Agenda that specializes in helping Frisco homeowners. It is his way of giving back. He explains that he was inspired to create the program after discovering an unknowledgeable homeowner was being taken advantage of.



The real estate community as a whole has not always had the best reputation. So, you want someone you can trust; someone with proven results. With the assistance of Hendricks’ program, homeowners in Frisco, Texas quickly realize the amount of money they are profiting. The M3 Program has Buyers that are paying cash and more than Market Value.



Terry has been criticized by others working in the market, including agents and brokers, for his approach. Despite this, he continues with his efforts. To him, it is all about the clients. His biggest concern is that homeowners do not get shot-chained at the close of a sale. He doesn’t mind a little competition or a little criticism.



Some may wonder if all of this is too good to be true. Absolutely not! Hendricks’ clients are highly satisfied with him and his M3 Program. Hendricks is a go-getter, and he is loyal to his clients. He sticks by the Frisco homeowners to ensure they bring in a higher return from the sale of their home – plain and simple.



Right now, many Frisco homeowners are receiving multiple offers for their homes, thanks to Terry Hendricks’ M3 Program. If you or someone you know are selling a home, don't miss out. Go to www.YourFriscoHomeValue.com to get a free estimate of your home today. The value of your home may be much more than you expected! To learn more about Terry Hendricks



Terry Hendricks

RE/MAX DFW Associates

11955 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300

Frisco, TX, 75033

Ph: 214-785-1884

www.TerryHendricks.com