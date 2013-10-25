New Program Reveals How to Get Rid of Lower Belly Pooch Fast

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- FatLossEat.com indicates that this new method of losing weight will not only produce great results when it comes to eliminating the extra pounds, but will also enhance the metabolism, while increasing overall health. This is why it is recommended to anyone interested in accessing an effective way of losing weight, in a natural and healthy manner. The Fat Loss Factor program was created by Dr. Charles Livingston, who is a famous health consultant and weight loss expert. The method he created will help users eliminate lower belly pooch fast and easily.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



FatLossEat.com reveals that the program features two important phases. The first phase of the program lasts 2 weeks. This is the detoxification phase in which users will have to consume organic food only. Diet should be based on fruit and vegetables only. A lot of water has to be consumed now. Water will help eliminate the toxins, cleaning the body. After 2 weeks users will start the fat and weight loss phase. This phase lasts 10 weeks. During this part of the weight loss plan users will have to include various dietary plans and workout routines into their daily habits.



People are recommended to eat small and regular meals, to exercise at least 3 times a week and to include only healthy foods into their eating habits. Exercising regularly will lead to fat loss easier, while the results will be felt on long term.



The Fat Loss Factor can be accessed in a complex eBook. However, users who access this plan will also receive a Master Cleanse video and an eBook featuring many fat burning recipes. The whole diet plan lasts 3 months. In 3 months users will eliminate belly fat, while the risk of developing this problem again in the future will be eliminated. The method can be used by both men and women. Still, the weight loss plan is more common among women, who commonly experience problems with weight gain in the stomach and belly area.