New Programming Powerhouse Startup MetricBPO Opens Headquarters in Cebu City, Philippines

Cebu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Web development, programming and online marketing company MetricBPO is proud to announce the opening of their new company and offices based in Cebu City. The design and programming powerhouse uses the latest technology to create websites that are seen by hundreds of thousands of people daily from their flexible new work environment that brings the comforts of San Francisco startups to the Philippines.



It appears that a new day is dawning with the announcement that the new web development, design and programming startup Metric BPO has officially opened their new headquarters in Cebu City. The startup company is founded by technology experts straight from Silicon Valley start-ups that have heavily invested in the new venture. MetricBPO operates in small programming and design teams to build large on-going projects in many spaces including online games, mobile applications, aggregator sites, and much more. “Our goal is to provide a work environment focused on creativity in the vein of major technology companies like Google, Facebook, and Reddit,” said MetricBPO Co-Founder Glen Oldenhuis.



What sets MetricBPO apart is that they are heavily funded, which has made them rock-solid stable as well as profitable from day one. The new web development, programming and online marketing company works with the latest in development technologies, from PHP, Python, Java, CSS3, and HTML5 all the way over to MySQL, MongoDB and Solr. Each of their existing sites generates between 10,000 to 80,000 unique visitors per day, with their servers processing several million impressions per day. All of the company’s projects are quite large, which allows them to avoid client work and its unrealistic deadlines.



MetricBPO’s new facilities in the Philippines were developed working in conjunction with PEZA. The Philippine government agency is tasked to promote investments, extend assistance, register, grant incentives to and facilitate the business operations of investors in export-oriented manufacturing and service facilities inside selected areas throughout the country.



The MetricBPO upper management lives and works in Cebu City in order to provide direct interactions and hands-on support from highly skilled people that have a vested interest in the Philippines, Cebu City, its people and most importantly their employees. The startup’s management team is comprised of technical experts in order to create an environment where the highest functioning technical capabilities are never compromised or confused by non-technical sales managers.



“We’re expecting to grow the new company fairly rapidly while being prudent about maintaining sustainable growth,” said Oldenhuis. “We are constantly on the lookout for quality people in the Philippines to work in our new facility and reward them with a comfortable, professional and modern work environment based on open work space with no cubicles or call center designs.” For more information, please visit http://www.metricbpo.com/



About MetricBPO

