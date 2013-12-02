New Projects of Shengbang Steel Structure Co., Ltd

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Shengbang commits to supply high quality prefabricated steel structures and container homes at wholesale price in Africa since it was established.



March 1st this year, as one of the important projects of Tianhe Central Commercial Zone and Smart City, the Vanke Tianhe Software Park has been approved. Vanke is going to invest a amount of RMB 0.98 billion to build a 9-storey building integrating commercial, apartment and office, and it is expected to be finished in 2015. SBS is going to cooperate with Zhongtian Curtain Company in the project of 0.44 billion, and both parties signed the contract of ‘Vanke Tianhe Software Park’ earlier. The project is going to start in January 2014.



As one of the strategic development platforms of Guangzhou “2+3+9”, Tianhe Smart City (East south area) planning has been completed, and a public EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) has been carried on May 14th, the EIA shows its’ area 20 sq.km, occupying approx. one third of the whole Smart City. It will take Stove Mountain Forest Park as its’ ecological green core, then to set up a commercial zone along the central main road. This is the first time for Vanke to obtain the land for commercial & financial use in Guangzhou.



According to the planning, Tianhe Smart City ends up at east Daguan Road, at south City Beltway, at west South Expressway, at north Guangzhou-Shantou Highway. Planning includes Tianhe north area, south to Guangzhou CBD, east to Science City, the north to Maofengshan Forest Park, and west to Baiyun district. It is planning for residential living of 150,000 people.



It is reported that the space structure of the plan is "one core one zone, two cores three zones. The "one core” refers to the Stove Mountain Forest Park ecological green core, and ‘one zone’ refers to the commercial zone settled up along the central main road. "two cores" -to set up a cultural exhibition center at the jointing point of western green axis and the linkage commercial zone; to set up a general commercial center at the jointing point of east green axis and linkage commercial zone. "Three zones" means the western research zone, the central intelligence core zone, the eastern Gaotang geographic information industry zone.



In addition, Tianhe Smart City is generally oriented as a "new industrial district, a livable city", it will be built as a technology industry precedent area, Smart City experience area, low-carbon eco new residential area, urban and rural integration demonstration area.



About Foshan Shengbang Steel Structure Co., Ltd

Foshan Shengbang Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (for short "SBS") is a fast developing enterprise integrating marketing, design, development, manufacturing and construction. SBS prefabricated building is a new type environmental friendly product that adopts steel structure as frames, various plates and panels as surrounding protection system, high strength bolts as component connection. The prefabricated house is mainly used as modular house, office, cleaning workshop, cold storage room, wide span workshop, warehouse, exhibition hall, stadiums, hangars, steel-structure supermarkets, high-rise steel constructions, logistics center, and cheap container house and so on.



Media contact:



Website: http://www.sbssteelstructure.com/



E-mail: sbs@sbsprefabhouse.com