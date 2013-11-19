New Promotion Offers 25% off Probiotics and Digestive Health Supplements, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- ENetHealth.com are reporting that Walgreens are this week running a special promotion whereby customers can save 25% off some of their most popular probiotics and digestive health supplements.



According to this article, customers can get 25% off one of the leading probiotic supplements on the market, and one that has reportedly been the number one gastroenterologist recommended probiotic for the last four years now - the Align Digestive Care Probiotic Supplement.



In addition, customers can also save money when they buy another popular digestive health supplement - the TruBiotics Daily Probiotic Supplement. This is available in bottles that contain 30 and 45 capsules, and both are available for 25% less than the usual price.



Finally it should also be mentioned that many of the popular Culterelle products also qualify for this promotion. So customers can buy their best-selling probiotic supplements at a much reduced price, as well as their specially formulated digestive supplements for kids, and their chewable orange supplements, for example, which are easier to swallow.



Commenting on this latest Walgreens promotion for November 2013, a spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"This 25% saving on many of the top probiotic supplements is an outstanding offer that many people with digestive issues may want to take advantage of. However this latest promotion is only available this week and expires on 24 November, so people will need to be quick if they want to enjoy some of these savings."



Anyone that would like to learn more about this, and some of the other money-saving promotions from Walgreens that are running this week, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/25-off-probiotics-digestive-health-supplements-at-walgreens/



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