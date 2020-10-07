New Properties Now Leasing for 2020-2021

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Ann Arbor's most awarded property management company is excited to announce that several new properties are now leasing for the 2020-2021 rental cycle. Several locations have units available to view, including on-campus and off-campus options, to ensure several styles from which to choose.



Potential lessees are encouraged to apply immediately for their desired property immediately because of how fast units get rented. This process can get started online by visiting https://annarborapartments.net/start-application/. Interested parties can fill out the application form found there, selecting their preferred apartments in the relevant field.



Once the application is received, the team at Ann Arbor Apartments will check availability. If a unit is available, the preferred residence can be held for up to 48 hours to complete the leasing process.



Ann Arbor Apartments serves domestic and international students, while also renting to non-students.



The on-campus properties include 350 Thompson, 406 Packard, and two locations (820 & 824) on McKinley. Units include studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom styles that allow students to manage life with ease in the Central Campus area.



Students who prefer to live in the North Campus area without a commute will find Broadview opportunities useful. This property also features one-bedroom and two-bedroom styles.



Broadview Apartments is an excellent option, conveniently located on Plymouth Road. Renters are just down the street from Panera Bread and Nagomi Sushi at this location. It is a country setting in the heart of the city, with ample parking and free water included with the lease. All residents have access to free on-site laundry, picnic areas, lockable storage units, and a fitness center. Ann Arbor Apartments also offers a complimentary CMB Shuttle Bus that takes you to the North and Central campus areas.



Those who want more space or have multiple roommates to accommodate the two- and three-bedroom ranch and bi-level styles at Geddes Hill or Carriage House provide comfort, affordability, and accessibility.



Geddes Hill is right down the street from the entrance to the Nichols Arboretum. The apartments can accommodate up to four people and come beautifully furnished for your convenience. Most floor plans include a bedroom divider to provide extra privacy or quiet studying areas. A shuttle bus can take you to your classes and back with this bi-level living opportunity.



Carriage House provides complete walking access to all of the Central Campus. It is a pet-friendly leasing opportunity with property features that include free high-speed Internet, DirecTV with 160+ channels, on-site laundry, heat, and water. Fully furnished units are a possibility.



Off-campus properties are also available for those who prefer a different lifestyle. Ann Arbor Apartments has several units available for lease on East Side, West Side, and Kerry Town to tour.



Miller Maple Townhomes at 2545 Miller Road provides the most versatility. Each unit comes with a washer and dryer, a private entry, and 1.5 bathrooms. Enjoy some sunshine in a private, fenced-in backyard. Utilities and parking costs are included as part of the lease, with furnished options available for a small additional charge. Access to nearby restaurants and shops is convenient, and the commute to the downtown is simple with the on-site AATA bus line.



Ann Arbor Apartments proudly offers housing rentals when available for students and non-students. Listings move quickly, so anyone interested in leasing a single-family home should contact the office directly.



Units move quickly at every property, which means a building can become fully leased each month rapidly. Ann Arbor Apartments encourages all interested renters to contact their offices to ensure the features that interest you the most have availability.



About Ann Arbor Apartments

CMB Management is a family-owned and operated business proudly serving the Ann Arbor community since 1992. We own and operate several communities at premier locations around the University of Michigan Campus. Our philosophy is simple: we treat each person as part of our extended family.



Our staff works hard to ensure your leasing experience is as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Whether the preference is to be on-campus or to enjoy off-campus living, CMB Management provides amenities that exceed every expectation. Our team helps students get to class on time, commute to work, and their first apartment.



For more information about current leasing opportunities or property availability, contact Ann Arbor Apartments directly at (734) 741-9300 by phone or through email at cmb@annarborapartments.net.