New Property Launch in Singapore - Trilive & Waterfront at Faber

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Singapore is emerging as a hot favorite for the international populace to lead a peaceful and joyful life. The country offers a serene and safe habitat to all, as the government here maintains a strict law and order to ensure peace and security to the citizens. Singapore is a well-developed country with the necessary infrastructure and the road connectivity across the nation. These are a few reasons why many people have started thinking investing in the Singapore property market. And Property Launch VIP serves as an important gateway for the people who want to invest in the real estate in the country. The website showcases newly launched and upcoming properties that could be a hot investment proposition for the investors.



The property website provides comprehensive details of a property that can help an investor in his/her decision making. One can learn all about a property and can make a decision sensibly. Recently, they have added two new properties in their portfolio and both of them are being considered to offer a promising return on investment.



The first one is the Trilive at Kovan. This is a freehold condominium which is located in the Singapore District 19. The locality features an established neighborhood and it is often recognized as a popular northeast region in the country. The condominium has one, two and three bedroom sets and it consists of total 222 units and two shop units as well. Investors are assured of getting a good rental value, and a significant appreciation in the property value has also been projected by the real estate experts of Singapore.



The website is also promoting another remarkable residential project launched by World Class Land in the Western Singapore. The Waterfront at Faber is going to have 3 and 4 bedroom units and they are going to maintain an attractive pricing to attract the attention of the potential buyers. The market experts at Property Launch VIP believe that the property will sell fast because of their attractive pricing and a promising return. People who want a faster return on investment will find Waterfront as an ideal choice for them.



Investors and property buyers can get more details about these two properties on the website http://www.propertylaunchvip.com/.



About Property Launch VIP

Property Launch VIP provides people with the latest and updated information about the Singapore real estate market. They update their website with the newly launched and upcoming projects in Singapore, bringing profitable investment choices for property buyers and investors.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: (65) 9657 4632

Website: http://www.propertylaunchvip.com/