New Prophecy E-Book "Run with the Vision" Which Predicts a Global Debt Revolt Is Put Into Free Promotion Campaign

Otavalo, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Long time jubilee campaigner Henry Garman launches new e-book, "Run With The Vision: Ancient Prophecy Foresees A Powerful Debtors' Revolt Breaking Financial Tyranny" on the Amazon Kindle store. The promotion involves a free download, running from November 12, 2012 through November 14. Kindle owners may freely download "Run With The Vision" during that time.



Author Henry Garman says about his purposes for launching this book, "My goal is to get this book into the hands of those perplexed about the final outcome of the current monetary, debt and economic crisis now shaking the financial world. Many think that no one saw it coming and now only foresee "doom and gloom" for the world economy. My goal is to bring to light a biblical prophecy that is "hidden in plain sight". It foretells a sudden great awakening and worldwide debtors' revolt at an appointed time in a distant future. The prophet Habakkuk was instructed to write God's vision in big letters on tablets and to make it plain so that future readers would be able to run with it. The purpose of this book is to make the vision plain as the prophecy commands, so that today's readers can run with it, creating a viral truth campaign. The book also contains a history of the jubilee theme from the year 1300 up to 2012, the date of the book's publication. In this way the reader will be able to see how the the idea of jubilee has been interpreted from medieval to modern times."



Henry Garman has been advocating a debt jubilee to end the current debt based monetary system for many years. In 1985 he began the research which laid the foundation for his book. In the mid 1990's he communicated with many theologians and debt campaigners who were also beginning to see the idea of jubilee as a paradigm for our time, an "idea whose time has come". In 1996 Henry launched one of the first websites on the emerging jubilee theme, In The Spirit of Jubilee, which announced the increasing calls "to proclaim liberty throughout the land, cancel debt and return to our inheritance", noting the calls of Pope John Paul II and the Jubilee 2000 Debt Campaign to cancel the debts of poor nations as a fitting way to celebrate the arrival of the new millennium. Henry currently resides in Ecuador.



More information on the ebook "Run With The Vision" is available online at Habakkuk.Net.



