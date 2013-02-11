New Protector UTM Firewall V18.5 Released

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- A lot of the things can be found over the web today as a result of many years of development, but not all of them are good. There are also a lot of viruses, spam and intrusion tools that are able to perform a lot better than they did until now, but if users want to stay safe, then they need to go for the best protection they can get from the latest firewall.



How can the best firewall on the market be found? How can users determine which the best products they can use are in order to protect all the things that their network will have to deal with? One of the companies that made it their goal to keep them safe from a lot of things that damage the network is SecPoint and a new firewall has just come out.



Thanks to the Protector from SecPoint users are able to keep the entire network safe from all the hazards it can face and a lot of cool features will be able to help them achieve their goals. As the years went by and the attacks they had to face got more and more complex, the security provider also had to evolve in order to cope with them a lot easier.



There are more than one versions of the firewall that were released over the years and each of them had a lot of new features that were included so it can be better than its predecessor. The latest release for the Protector is the 18.5 version, but before it users could have gone for 16.5 or 14.5. This is where they can find the things that have evolved.



The web filter reports have been updated for each version and have been improved in order to handle a lot of tasks. A lot of pie charts and bar charts were included so the user can be guided easier to a much clearer view of things. If the previous versions had a simple design, the 18.5 now has offered them a more graphic look for a much easier access.



The 16.5 version had taken care of the restart issues of the protector. In case the Protector needed to be restarted, the support did not start automatically. Ever since this version, users are able to get new messages and they will have the chance to keep an eye on the current state of the remote support at all times a lot easier even if it will be restarted.



The goal of every new version is to include a lot more features and to make it a lot easier for the user to get by. Not all people are skilled as far as the tech aspects are concerned and this is one of the reasons why they need to keep things as simple as they can be. With the 18.5 version it has become easier, but later releases will take it even further.



All the details users would like to know or the price they need to pay for the equipment are at hand with a single visit to the site of SecPoint. This is where they will be able to learn about all the aspects they are interested in and thus make up their minds easier.



More information at http://www.secpoint.com/



High Res Image: http://www.secpoint.com/newimages2/Protector-P1400-Highres.jpg



Web Res Image: http://www.secpoint.com/newimages2/Protector-P1400-Web.jpg



VIDEO: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfMBTKG5w7Q