New Proven Way for Painless Dental Implants Is Released

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- A veteran dentist from 7 Day Dental in Anaheim, CA has successfully performed three difficult procedures for dental implant - all at once during a single visit minimizing the number of surgical procedures from 3 to 1.



Dr. Vinod Ranadid, one of the seasoned dentists at 7 Day Dental in Orange County, CA, did an extraction, bone graft and a dental implant all in one visit. His patient was very happy because she only had to endure the pain and injections once. It also saved her plenty of time because normally, the procedures can only be done one at a time to give the dental area time to heal.



However, under Ranadid’s expert care, he skillfully performed all the three procedures without causing undue stress and pain to the patient. She was of course, very thankful and appreciative of the kind dentist’s efforts.



“ I had always been afraid of dentists. Since I was a child I would cry whenever we would go to the dentist for a visit. However, I knew that my condition was too far gone. I needed the procedures done to improve my appearance,” the patient, who requested anonymity, narrated. She was quick to add that she was afraid of the pain and shots, but Dr. Ranadid made her at ease and comfortable all throughout.



“It’s not about the money, I would be happy to pay for three separate procedures because I know the skill and experience of the dentist handling me. I was just too afraid,” she added, with tears in her eyes.



The procedures were successfully completed by Dr. Ranadid, which naturally assured the patient that everything will be okay.



Why Go to 7 Day Dental:



This 7 Day Dental has main branch located at Anaheim, CA, 10 minutes from Disney Land. The company itself though has been in operation since 1990. It was founded by Dr. Chuck Le and offered all the finest dental care to residents of the area and neighboring cities. They started with simple treatment of oral disease and moved on to offer more complicated procedures. The roster of dentists have since grown to add more leaders and pioneers in the dental field.



Besides Anaheim branch on Lincoln Ave., 7 Day Dental has three other branches at Euclid St. in Anaheim, Ladera Ranch and Laguna Woods. Each of these clinics take pride in providing comprehensive dental care from only the best dentists. 7 Day Dental be proud of itself in its “Complete Dentistry” approach. They can treat children, young adults and even senior citizens. Any and all dental concerns are addressed immediately and in the most cost-effective manner. Insurances are also accepted.



The best thing about 7 Day Dental in Orange County is that they are open every day, even on all weekends and every Holiday. They operate for longer hours in order to accommodate parents who have to drive home from work. Additionally, they also accept emergency dental situations - so people don’t have to wait for Monday to have their tooth fixed, especially if they are on Disney Land vacation with a "surprise" toothache.



For his part, Dr. Ranadid is a skilled dentist with over 3 decades of experience. He is a staunch supporter of continuing education and is a member of the American Dental Association, the Indian Dental Association and the California Dental Association to name a few.



Conclusion tip: If you are planning to save a lot of your time creating your perfect smile with new dental implants, 7 Day Dental in Orange County, CA, is your best solution. It'll be done painless, fast and profesional! Simply visit: http://www.7daydental.com to schedule your appointment online.



Contact:

7 Day Dental

[email protected]

2265 W. Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92801

(866) 746-2111

http://www.7daydental.com