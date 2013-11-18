New Provider of Discount Quality Watches in Time for Black Friday

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Brand new ecommerce site Better-watches.com has been launched this week by Manager and Webmaster Martin Paul. Better-Watches.com provides a single entry point to a massive catalogue of the most popular watches enabling a comparison of the best possible prices online and quick and efficient checkout and delivery.



The launch comes just in time for Black Friday 2013 on November 29. Black Friday is the start of the Christmas shopping season, and usually goes off with a bang. Better-watches.com will be launching with a large number of watches and watch accessories for sale at greatly reduced prices.



“Better-Watches.com will become the place of choice for the discerning watch buyer, watch collector or anyone in the market for a beautiful gift” said Mr Paul, noting that the competition is fierce and that good bargains can be found by the committed shopper.



“Our store is 100% online, so we can provide the absolute best price with quickest and safest delivery available, in association with our major associate and supplier Amazon.com Inc.”



The range of Brands available from http://better-watches.com/ is very impressive. They include many of the popular brands such as Casio, Citizen, Gucci, Omega, Rolex, Tag Heuer and Tissot. There are also a range of not-so-familiar brands for the shopper with an eye for something different. A full range of men’s watches, women’s watches, children’s watches and collectibles are available.



About Better-watches.com

Better-watches.com is a new ecommerce store powered by Amazon connecting watch lovers with the best prices on the planet. Better-Watches.com: Big Brands, Better Range, Best Prices.



For Further Media Information Contact

Martin Paul 612 6632 2822



Contact Information:

Better-Watches.com

info@better-watches.com

M.Paul