New Publication, the Power of Conversational Hypnosis - 2013, Unleashes Power of Hypnotic Suggestion

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- One of the top world hypnosis analysts is taking his advice and expertise to the general public.



Hypnosis expert Igor Ledochowski talks about how to improve lives and achieve success through realizing the power of hypnotic suggestion in his new self-help publication, The Power of Conversational Hypnosis – 2013. A methodology is presented that enables control of other people’s minds, without their knowledge or consent, through the use of covert commands during normal conversation. These techniques can be applied in any situation in life, work or personal relationships by therapists, health professionals, counselors, salespeople/consultants, business owners, agents/negotiators, executives/managers, coaches, parents/teachers, and anyone else.



A leading hypnosis researcher, author, and certified hypnotherapist, Ledochowski became interested in the deep resources of the hidden mind after years of research on how to think and adapt and achieve control in any environment.



Ledochowski discovered his passion for helping others tap into their minds and teaching what he calls “universal laws” after years of firsthand experience learning how the human brain works. As a result, The Power of Conversational Hypnosis – 2013 details how to tap resources of a subconscious mind, how to apply natural laws to one’s advantage, explains how to awaken to one’s reality, and gives simple steps to achieve complete control of one’s life.



“In one sense you could say it is manipulation,” Ledochowski states. “But I think of it as consciously guiding the aircraft of life through the sunshine, clouds and storms of life. As opposed to sitting in the passenger seat and being rocked and rolled to someone else’s tune. I explain how we are being hypnotized all day long, so we may as well learn how to be in the driver’s seat. I feel privileged to present the benefits of my work to everyday man and women.”



For more information, visit: The Power of Conversational Hypnosis - 2013



About Igor Ledochowski

Igor Ledochowski is the author of The Deep Trance Training Manual, a practical, structured and effective system to train yourself and others systematically to experience deep-trance phenomena quickly and easily. He is also developer of The Conversational Hypnosis Professional Hypnotherapy Certification Program. Ledochowski additionally offers master level classroom training for hypnotherapists and has authored numerous other programs and publications on the subject.



For general information on the topic of Conversational Hypnosis you may visit http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Covert_hypnosis or http://www.iapch.com, the site of International Association of Professional Conversational Hypnotists.



For direct access to Ledochowski’s latest work click here: The Power of Conversational Hypnosis - 2013