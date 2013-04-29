New Publishing Company Resurrects Ready to Use Dollhouse Wallpaper Books

Outer Banks, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Dollhouse enthusiasts of all ages will soon have an easier time finding authentic, true to scale wallpaper and floor paper for their dollhouses. Dollhouse Devotions, a division of New Arts Publishing, introduces their new series: “Use Now Dollhouse Wallpaper”



Not since the 1980’s have Dollhouse wallpaper books been so plentiful and so affordable. With the growing popularity of dollhouses as an art form, the “Use Now Dollhouse” series offers authentic early American wallpaper patterns specially scaled for the dollhouse. Printed on high quality paper, with water-resistant inks, these Dollhouse wallpapers are ready to be torn out and used immediately on dollhouses and room boxes.



Prior to the introduction of ‘Use Now Dollhouse Wallpaper’ books, the dollhouse artist had two choices; buy very expensive wallpaper one sheet at a time or by a pack of low priced wallpaper with second-rate designs. Now, Dollhouse collectors have a third choice; high quality dollhouse wallpaper designs for a fraction of the cost of traditional wallpaper designs.



The Owner of Dollhouse Devotions had this to say: “We are thrilled to announce our new ‘Use now Series’ of dollhouse wallpaper and dollhouse floor paper. In the future, we also plan to offer other books, such as how to build unique dollhouses, dollhouse furniture, “Use Now Paper Accessories for Dollhouses’, ‘Use now Dollhouse Wallpaper Borders’ and more. We’re hoping that by going back to the past, when dollhouses were the realm of adults, that we can introduce their beauty to the next generation and beyond.”



About Dollhouse Devotions

Dollhouse Devotions, a division of New Arts Publishing, is devoted to providing information and ready to use products to dollhouse enthusiasts of all ages. If you would like to see all of Dollhouse Devotions books, go to http://www.amazon.com/author/dollhousedevotions