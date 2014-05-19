New Rapid Fat Loss Program Slims One Down in 14 Days!

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Hard to believe that summer is just around the corner and that means looking good in a swimsuit just became a priority. But can it be possible to lose weight and look great in two weeks? It is if the dieter is using the sensible 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan created by Shaun and Karen Hadsall.



The secret is a process of eating called Macro-Patterning™. The proven carb-cycling system alternates eating pattern with macro-nutrients so that it reprograms the body and the body's metabolic triggers so that fat is ALWAYS used as the body's “go-to” energy source. In this way, the body is always burning fat and creating the maximum synergistic effect between exercise and food. It resets the fat burning hormones without all the pain and harmful affects of low carb and crash diet plans.



“I highly recommend the 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan to anyone looking for an easy-to-follow system to lose weight,” says Colleen Kashawlic, Recreation Coordinator and Super Mom. “After being stuck at the same weight for over a year, I thought there was no hope. Then I was introduced to 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Program, I tried the macro-patterning system for a few days. I lost ten pounds! I highly recommend the 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan to anyone looking for an easy-to-follow system to lose weight.”



The program, originally priced at $67 is currently being offered for the special price of $27. There is a 60-day money back guarantee and prompt, courteous customer service is also available.



Get ready for summer now with the 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Program. Get leaner, faster with lifetime results without the effects of pills and crash dieting while reducing up to 15 pounds in as little as two weeks.



About 14 Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan

14DayRapidFatLossProgram.com is an innovative and informational company to help promote a guaranteed fat loss system that is safe and effective for all ages. For more information please visit http://www.14dayrapidfatlossprogram.com.







Contact: Frank Bailey

Title: Mr.

Email: contact@14DayRapidFatLossProgram.com