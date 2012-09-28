New Ratelock Program Allows Drivers to Lock in Their PA Car Insurance Rates, Avoid Increases

Bradford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- For drivers living in the state of Pennsylvania, car insurance is a necessary monthly expense. And with the economy still experiencing ups and downs, many people are looking for ways to save money and plan for the future.



But with most car insurance providers offering rates that fluctuate from year-to-year, drivers have to continually switch providers to obtain the best Pennsylvania car insurance quote. This can be a time consuming, frustrating process.



A new car insurance product from Erie Insurance and the Williams Agency allows drivers in Pennsylvania to “lock in” their rate and avoid future rate increases. The new revolutionary Ratelock auto insurance gives drivers the opportunity to lock in a cost-effective premium and gives them the security of knowing how much they will pay in insurance year after year, even if they make a claim.



According to Dan Williams, Agent and Owner of the Williams Agency, “Ratelock from Erie Insurance and the Williams Agency will eliminate the worries that come with switching car insurance companies. Many clients tell us they're worried the rates will jump on the next renewal. That's no longer an issue when you choose the ‘Ratelock’ option on your car insurance with Williams Agency.”



With the new Ratelock insurance, there are a few changes that may affect a driver’s annual premium. For instance, if a driver adds or removes a vehicle or driver from their policy, changes their primary residence or changes their policy coverage or pay plan, their annual rate may be modified.



The Williams Agency also provides drivers with PA car insurance rates from 10 of the top Pennsylvania car insurance companies, allowing them to quickly find the best rates available. In fact, drivers save an average of $411 by utilizing the Williams Agency simple online auto insurance comparison tool. Additionally, two out of three people who request an auto insurance quote end up saving money.



The Williams Agency also features top-notch customer service by providing same day callbacks or emails on quotes, changes, claims and anything else requested. Customers also receive a money back guarantee, in writing, from the Williams Agency with every transaction.



Whether a Pennsylvania driver is looking to find a new car insurance provider to save money or wants to lock in their annual premium, they can receive the help they need by visiting http://www.williams-agency.net/



About the Williams Agency

Since 1986, the Williams Agency has provided professional, trusted insurance advice. More than 3,500 Pennsylvania businesses and residents trust the company to provide them better insurance for less money. The company’s money back guarantee gives clients the satisfaction of knowing they will never be pressured when working with an agent.