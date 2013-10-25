New Recumbent Exercise Bike for October 2013 Proving Popular, Reports Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- A new recumbent exercise bike was released at the start of October (2013) and the early feedback has been very positive on the whole, according to one exercise review site.



This particular exercise bike - the Schwinn 270 - is an new improved version of the 240 and 250 models, and has a range of impressive features.



For a start it has a two-window LCD display that indicates up to 13 different pieces of data (speed, distance, time, calories, pulse, etc), but from a workout perspective, it will challenge even the fittest of athletes because there are 25 resistance levels in total and 29 individual workout programs.



Every single workout on this machine is guaranteed to be smooth and quiet, and it is designed with comfort in mind because there is a cooling fan built into the display panel that will help to cool people down, and a fully adjustable padded seat (and back) that provides total support for the legs and back.



There is even a media rack so that people can read during their workout, for example, and a USB port and speakers so that users can listen to their favorite music at the same time.



Commenting on this impressive new recumbent bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"I have reviewed both the 240 and 250 models from Schwinn, but this new Schwinn 270 bike appears to be even better."



"Based on some of the early feedback, people seem to like the fact that it was easy to assemble, and have praised the comfortable seat, the dual display, the low noise levels, the built-in speakers, the cooling fan and of course the range of resistance levels that are available."



A full review of this new Schwinn 270 exercise bike is available at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/schwinn-270-recumbent-exercise-bike.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.