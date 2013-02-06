New Relationship Advice for Men Book Launched: "Fix Your Mindset, Get Your Girl (Hacked Relationship Advice)"

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Author Justin Carnahan, who today made the announcement, says the book is based around changing one’s beliefs around as opposed to learning tricks and tactics.



“Most men have a belief system that hinders them in their quest for love, and my book attempts to reprogram those beliefs into ones that will benefit the reader and make him more attractive,” notes Carnahan, who worked for the number one ranked in PUATraining along with Adam Lyons, ranked number one in the world six times by various sources.



“Fix Your Mindset, Get Your Girl (Hacked Relationship Advice)”, according to Carnahan, is written for single White or Asian men, mostly those in their 20s-40s, and introverted.



Carnahan says his book will help guys work on themselves from the inside out. Getting good at talking to people requires practice, he adds, but further points out that instead of having to practice cheesy pick-up lines, they can use the advice and techniques in his new book to change their view of the world into one that leaves them with more women and friends in their life.



Believing girls hate talking to boring or pompous guys, Carnahan notes that most guys hate being that guy, aka “Douchebag”, who usually makes other guys look bad, and can ruin a woman's day.



"What I teach isn't about how to trick women; it's about how to be the man the girl of your dreams would want. People love a good flirt, and I'm simply just making the dating scene better for everybody," says Carnahan. He's also married and still coaching men how to attract women, which is rare.



