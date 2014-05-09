New Release: 2014 Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 1Q

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- As of the fourth quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.23 billion and user adoption of 3G reached around 34%. Sales volume of smartphones in China arrived at 86.5 million units in the same quarter. The launch of iPhone 5S and 5C had helped Apple increase its market share in China. As for Chinese brands, Huawei saw a considerable growth.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/chinese-smartphone-market-development-1q-2014-report.html



This report examines the development of the Chinese smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014 from the perspectives of telecom operators and branded vendors.



Table of Content



1. Development of the Chinese Mobile Communications Market

1.1 China Mobile

1.2 China Telecom

1.3 China Unicom



2. Development of the Chinese Smartphone Market

2.1 Samsung

2.2 Apple

2.3 Lenovo

2.4 Huawei

2.5 HTC

2.6 Xiaomi



3. Development of Major Chinese Smartphone Vendors



Browse More Reports related to Telecommunications: http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/