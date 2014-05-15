New Release Biometrics Technology (Face, Hand Geometry, Voice, Signature, Iris, AFIS, Non-AFIS and Others) Market Research 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The rising number of terror attacks and crimes has created a need for high level security in both private and public sector. Traditional methods used for personnel authentication such as username and passwords, tokens etc. are vulnerable to attacks. Biometrics technology provides high level security and cannot be stolen since it uses an individual’s physiological and behavioral characteristics for identification. The convenience and growing applications in government sector such as national identity schemes, national border control projects such as e-passports among others are the key factors which would help contribute to the growth of biometrics in the upcoming years.



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This report analyses the biometrics technology market on a global basis with detailed breakdown into various sub-divisions. It provides cross sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as geography, application and end use segments. In addition, the analysis provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period between 2013 and 2019. Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report further help in assessing the market situation and competitiveness. Market attractiveness analysis helps to highlight the key industry segments and their comparative attractiveness with other industry segments.



Apart from the detailed segmentation analysis, this report also provides company profiles of some key market players. This competitive profiling includes company and financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments which can help the new entrants as well as established players to identify the opportunities in the market and develop strategies accordingly. Some of the major companies included in this report are Safran Morpho, NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Bio-Key International, Inc. and Cognitec Systems GmbH among others.



The global biometrics technology market is segmented as below:



By Application Type

Face

Hand geometry

Voice

Signature

Iris

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others(DNA, typing rhythms)



By End Users

Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Home Safety & Security

Commercial Safety & Security

Transport/Visa/Logistics

Others (Retail, hospitality, gaming and automobile)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Row



Related Reports-



(Fingerprint, Face, Iris, Voice, Vein, Signature and Hand Recognition Technologies, Logical Access Control, Physical Access Control and Transaction Authentication Applications) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



The healthcare biometrics market is expected to witness considerable growth across the globe due to rising need for curbing increasing healthcare frauds, as well as for providing improved patient care and protecting patent privacy. Simultaneously, there is an increasing orientation towards reduction of out-of-box healthcare expenditures, which have been worth billions in recent years due to various reasons such as identity duplication, false insurance claims, and medical thefts. Since its introduction, the biometrics industry has undergone tremendous technological development across all businesses, and it is expected that hospitals, clinics, and other medical and healthcare facilities will be benefited from the increasing scope of applications of biometric security technologies.



This report studies the global market for healthcare biometrics from three prime perspectives. The market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. These segments have further been classified into individual sub-segments; technologies include biometrics recognition by face, iris, hand geometry, voice, fingerprint, voice, vein, and signature. The various biometric applications studied in the report include logical access control, physical access control, and transaction authentication. Each of the segments has been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD million, considering 2012 as the base year. The percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR in %) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the market size estimations.



Geographically, the market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The respective market size and forecast till 2019 for each region has also been presented in the report along with the CAGR. In addition, the market overview section of the report provides a qualitative assessment of the market dynamics wherein the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with market attractiveness and Porter’s five force analysis has been studied.



This report provides a bird’s eye view of the leading players in the market and their respective products. Some of the major players profiled in this report include 3M Cogent, Inc., Bio-Key International, Inc., DigitalPersona, Inc., NEC Corporation, M2SYS LLC, Cross Match Technologies, Inc., Suprema, Inc., and Siemens AG.



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