New Release - Chinese Home Appliance Industry and Market, March 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- During the period January and March 2014, sales of Chinese home appliances totaled about 160.7 billion RMB, up 9.23% compared to the same period of 2013, according to statistics released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on April 16. In March alone, sales of Chinese home appliances scored about 55.4 billion RMB, up 13% year-on-year.



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Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2014, sales of Chinese home appliances are forecast to continue robust growth, to be spurred mainly by the arrival of week-long May Day Holiday and by increasing demand for home appliances as result of home refurbishment and renovations that occurs in every spring.



Table of Content:-



- Chinese Home Appliance Shipment Volume, June 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese Home Appliance Sales Volume, June 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese Washing Machine Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese Refrigerator Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese Air Conditioner Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese TV Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - March 2014

- Chinese Washing Machine Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, March 2014

- Chinese Refrigerator Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, March 2014

- Chinese Air Conditioner Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, March 2014

- Chinese TV Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, March 2014

- Chinese Home Appliance Export Volume and Value, February 2014

- Chinese Home Appliance Import Volume and Value, February 2014

- Research Scope & Definitions



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