New Release: Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure Market Size 2012-2016 - World Industry Growth,Analysis and Forecast

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the simplified administration of network infrastructure. The Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure market has also been witnessing the introduction of various pricing models by the vendors of virtualization solutions. However, the growing concern for application reliability could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio\'s report, the Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Parallels Inc., and Red Hat Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Server Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Global X86 Server Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Global X86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure Market by Shipments

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



