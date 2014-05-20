New Release: Home Security in UK - May 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- People are far more likely to think they live in an area with a low risk of break-ins than an area of high risk. This creates a sense of false security or even complacency about home security. We see that people’s ownership of home security products is much higher after they have experienced a security incident such as a break-in or a fire, indicating that when awareness rises people will take action to make improvements. So marketing needs to highlight the consequences of bad things happening, before showing the way to a safer, more secure future.



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Introduction:



-Definition

-Abbreviations



Issues and Insights



-How relevant is the ‘Smart Home’ in the market for security products and services?

-The facts

-The implications

-Does it matter to people that their retailers are trained and qualified?

-The facts

-The implications

-What matters more – to feel secure or to be secure?

-The facts

-The implications



Trend Application



-Trend: Help Me Help Myself

-Trend: Retired for Hire

-Trend: Life Hacking



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Market Size and Forecast



-Key points

-Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-18

-Flat market conditions

-Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-13

-Consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2013 (est)

-Market segmentation

-Estimated consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2008-13

-Intruder alarms and external lighting

-Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

-Locks and other hardware



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