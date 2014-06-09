New Release - Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Industry Outlook to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The report titled “Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Industry Outlook to 2018 - Increasing Demand for CCTV Cameras to Spur Growth” presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including market size by revenue and market segmentation by types of equipments and market structure.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/malaysia-electronic-security-equipment-industry-outlook-to-2018-increasing-demand-for-cctv-cameras-to-spur-growth-report.html



The report also entails a detailed description on the recent trends and developments in the market and competitive scenario of major players in the industry. Future projections and outlook section discusses projected scenario of electronic security equipment market and its segments.



The electronic security equipment market in Malaysia has emerged as one of the fastest growing sectors of the electronic market in Malaysia due to its increasing demand in the country. The market has registered at a CAGR of 30.7% during 2008-2013 by rising from USD ~ million in 2008 to USD ~ million in 2013.



Video surveillance equipment segment commanded the largest share of ~% share of the total electronic security equipment sales in the country in 2013 which has risen from ~% in 2008 followed by Biometrics which grew from USD ~ million in 2008 to USD ~ million in 2013. Access control systems have also showcased a competitive growth rate in terms of the market revenue by registering its share from ~% in 2008 to ~% in 2013.



Unorganized sector accounted for the highest share of ~% of the total sales generated in electronic security equipments in Malaysia in 2013, followed by the organized sector which accounted for ~% of the security equipment sales in the country during the year.



Samsung Electronics, LG, Panasonic, Honeywell, Bosch, Hikvision and Dahua are some of the major players in the Malaysia electronic security equipments market.



There have been constant innovations and technological advancements in the field of electronic security equipments in order to provide the customers reliable and advanced security equipments. The increasing number of thefts and burglaries in residential and non-residential spaces has led companies to produce advanced security solutions such as home automation security systems, integrated security systems and others.



Browse More Reports related to Defense and Security: http://www.researchmoz.us/defense-and-security-market-reports-139.html



Key Topics Covered in the report:



-Market Size of Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market by Value, 2008-2013

-Value Chain of Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market

-Market Segmentation of Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market by Types of Equipments, 2008-2018

-Market Segmentation of Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market by Market Structure, 2008-2013

-Trends and Developments in Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market

-Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market

-Future Outlook and Projections in Malaysia Electronic Security Equipment Market, 2014-2018.



Related Reports:-



Global Submarine Market 2014-2024



The Global Submarine Market 2014-2024 Report, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news. The global submarinemarket is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 5.19% during 2014-2024. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-submarine-market-2014-2024-report.html



Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019



The Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Saudi Arabian defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news. Saudi Arabian defense expenditure is expected to increase from a projected US$63.8 billion in 2015 to reach US$86.1 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 7.81%. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/future-of-the-saudi-arabian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2019-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us