New Release on in-Vehicle Infotainment Companies and Solutions 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- In-Vehicle infotainment is one of the fastest growing technologies in the industry. It combines entertainment, navigation and telecommunications system into one easy-to-use interface.The term Infotainment refers to information-based media content or programming that also includes entertainment content in an effort to enhance popularity with audiences and consumers.



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In-Vehicle infotainment includes hardware/software products and systems which are built into, or can be added to vehicles in order to enhance driver and/or passenger experience. The main function of the car's entertainment system or the head unit is enabling a variety of functions like navigation, radio, DVD players, climate control, Bluetooth, etc.



Many vehicles today have infotainment for entertainment, connected with devices such as personal navigation systems and smart phones with a hands-free car kit. Smartphone connectivity bridges the product life cycle gap between car infotainment systems and smart phones. This report evaluates the in-vehicle infotainment market including technologies, companies and solutions.



Table of Contents:



IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT 5

OVERVIEW 5

EVOLUTION OF IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT 5

AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS 6

Typical Automotive Subsystems 6

Chassis Systems 6

Air-bag Systems 6

Powertrain 6

Body and Comfort Electronics 6

X-by-Wire 7

Multimedia and Infotainment 7

Wireless and Telematics 7

Automotive Communication Technologies 7

Local Interconnect Network (LIN) 8

Controller Area Network (CAN) 8

Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) 9

Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) 9

Wireless 9

Bluetooth 9

ZigBee 10

Wi-Fi 10

UltraWide Band (UWB) 10

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) 10

Touch Screen 11

Touchscreen Advantages 11

Touchscreen Challenges 11

Voice 12

Voice Advantages 12

Voice Challenges 12

Applications 12

Navigation 12

Entertainment 12

Smart Phone 13

Libraries, Services, Middleware 13



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Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Automobile manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Network infrastructure providers

Application and content developers

Telematics and M2M service providers



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