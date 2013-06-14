New Release: Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market in Poland 2013 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Market report details results, explores forecasts for development to 2015.



Implementation of the provisions of Poland’s Reimbursement Act has created visible consequences in the country’s pharmaceutical and healthcare markets. The experienced analysts at PMR have kept close watch on these changes, observing events and collecting data that documents variations in sales values of various medications, the value of the hospital market and best-selling medicines across the industry.



The result of this study is the publication of Pharmaceutical and healthcare market in Poland 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2015. This report analyses overall market conditions and evaluates the changes attributed to the Reimbursement Act as observed in pharmacy and hospital environments. It profiles the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and examines products in terms of their ATC designations, revealing the opportunities and obstacles to success in these markets and predictions for changes in the future.



The report presents foundational data on the value of the pharmacy and healthcare markets, emphasizing the changes that have come to light since the Reimbursement Act was first implemented. It covers modifications to the list made in 2012 and 2013, and analyses each of the applicable ATC categories in terms of the effects of reimbursement policies on profitability. It contains listings of the top selling pharmaceutical preparations as well as dietary supplements and newly introduced generic and innovative products.



Information about consumer preferences with regard to innovative treatments, demographic details in relation to use of medicines and ample epidemiological data combine to give readers a complete overview of market activity. Profiles of leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies reveal revenues and strategies for adaptation to changing conditions that are forecast to continue during the period 2013-2015.



Reimbursement information is provided as follows: NFZ expenditures for open reimbursements, chemotherapy programmes and other drugs during 2012, NFZ total 2012 expenditures for drugs according to ATC category, level of required copayment and by voivodship. Expected changes to drug and reimbursement lists over the forecast period are also furnished.



This document also describes the situation in Poland’s healthcare segment, supplying data on the total numbers of doctors and their applicable specialties and hospitals in terms of quantity, patient capacity, and NFZ contract status. It instructs readers on the characteristics that distinguish medical spending as part of the public or private healthcare sector in Poland.



Pharmaceutical and healthcare market in Poland 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2015 is an indispensible information source for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare services providers and the companies that furnish their supplies, and providers of consultancy, financial and research and analysis services.



Users will find this report especially valuable in their efforts to begin and expand business operations, assess potential investment opportunities, prepare forecasts for sales and earnings, and examine the value and business activities of competing business interests. Government and commerce organisations will also utilise the data and forecasts to prepare internal and external reporting on Poland’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.



