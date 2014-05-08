New Release: Wealth Sector in Chile 2014 - Market Challenges and Market Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report is a thorough analysis of Chile's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-wealth-sector-in-chile-2014-report.html



Scope:



Independent market sizing of Chile HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Browse More Reports related to Banking: http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



Key Highlights:



In 2013, Chilean HNWIs held 38.7%, equal to US$94 billion, of their wealth outside their home country, which is higher than the global average of 20-30%.

WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings to value US$125 billion by 2018, accounting for 37.2% of total HNWI assets.

In 2013, Latin America accounted for 51.4% of these foreign assets.

It was followed by North America with 23.5%, Asia-Pacific with 11.7%, Europe with 10.0%, Africa with 2.1%, and the Middle East with 1.3%.

During the review period, Chilean HNWI allocations to North America decreased sharply compared with other regions, from 30.1% in 2009 to 23.5% in 2013. Asia-Pacific and Latin America were the emerging regions in terms of global investments.

Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects HNWIs to keep percentage levels relatively similar to 2013, with the biggest change being seen in Latin America with a 3.9% increase. This is due to Latin America becoming more of an emerging economy and the close proximity Chile has to these countries.



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There were 1,575 UHNWIs in India in 2013, with an average per capita wealth of US$353.4 million, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 56 billionaires, 386 centimillionaires and 1,133 affluent millionaires. UHNWIs accounted for 0.6% of the total Indian HNWI population in 2013, slightly lower than the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of Indian UHNWIs increased by 67.6%, from 940 in 2009 to 1,575 in 2013. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-india-2014-report.html



HNWI Asset Allocation in Chile 2014



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report provides the latest asset allocations of Chile HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Chile HNWIs to 2018 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-chile-2014-report.html



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