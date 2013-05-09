New Released: Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Research 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for comprehensive solutions. The Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, fragmented approach to risk management could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., MerticStream Inc., and NASDAQ OMZ Group Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MEGA International Inc., SAP AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., Jade Software Corp., Provititi Inc., Enablon SA, SAS Institute Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc., Oracle Corp., Software AG, Sai Global Ltd., Sword Achiever, and BPS Resolver Inc.



