New Released: Innovation in Insurance Industry in US - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Innovation in Insurance Market" US - April 2014: Global Business Survey



Innovation isn’t just about products and their benefits to the consumer, it is about the total customer experience, whether they are buying insurance online or face to face. In order to achieve that, insurers need to look at things in a different way than they traditionally have, perhaps looking outside the industry for inspiration.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Direct marketing creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms

Companies mentioned in this report:



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Top insurers for P&C, life/supplemental, health and annuities, 2013

Innovation in the marketplace

Health insurance

Life insurance

P&C insurance

The consumer

Insurance mobile app downloads are increasing but numbers are still low

Figure 2: Insurance mobile app downloads, by type of insurance carried, February 2014 and June 2012

Figure 3: Demographic groups with highest incidence of auto insurance mobile app downloads, February 2014

Figure 4: Demographic groups with highest incidence of health insurance mobile app downloads, February 2014

Telematics and automobile safety devices

Figure 5: Telematics and safety devices – currently have, June 2012 and February 2014

Figure 6: Telematics and safety devices – don’t currently have, but interested in having, February 2014

Willingness to purchase insurance from alternative channels and current provider

Figure 7: Attitudes toward buying insurance from existing carrier or alternative type of vendor, by gender and age, February 2014

Wellness programs

Figure 8: Participation in employer wellness programs, overall, February 2014

Figure 9: Participation in employer wellness programs, by gender, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Is the industry ripe for disruption?

Issues

Implications

What will be the impact of the ACA?

Issues

Implications

Why is interest in UBI low?

Issues

Implications

How can companies improve the take rate for mobile apps?

Issues

Implications

How can employers increase participation in wellness programs?

Issues

Implications



Trend Applications



Trend: Switch Off

Trend: Man in the Mirror

Futures trend: Access Anything Anywhere



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Market Size



Key points

Net written premium now exceeds pre-recession levels

Figure 10: Net written premium, property & casualty and life/health insurance, 2001-12



Leading Companies



Key points

Property & casualty insurance

Figure 11: Leading property & casualty insurance companies, by revenues and profits, 2011 and 2012

Life insurance

Figure 12: Leading life insurance companies, by revenues, 2011 and 2012

Health insurers

Figure 13: Top 20 US health insurers, by market share, 2013

Figure 14: Leading publicly traded health care insurance companies, by revenues, 2011 and 2012

Figure 15: Top 20 leading annuity providers, 2013

Figure 16: Share of consumers using each major insurance provider, by insurance type, February 2014

Figure 17: Share of consumers using each major insurance provider, by insurance type, February 2014 (continued)



Competitive Context – Alternative Providers and Regulation



Key points

Competitive innovators

Non-traditional players are entering insurance and related markets

Oscar

Google Advisor

Coverpath

Coles Supermarket

Innovative healthcare models that could impact health insurers

Atlas MD

Sherpaa

Start-ups in academic medical institutions

Changes in the regulatory environment



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Innovations and the ACA



Key points

Overview of the ACA

ACA driven opportunities for innovation

Accountable care organizations (ACOs)

Value based insurance

Online insurance marketplaces

Wellness programs

Guaranteed issue

Essential health benefits

Strategic health information technology

Employer education

Medicaid expansion

Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute



Innovation and Innovators – Other Health & Wellness Initiatives



Key points

Major innovation trends

Partnerships and mergers

Digital health

Telehealth

Wellness programs

Financial wellness

Wellness travel



Innovation and Innovators – Analytics



Key points

Insurers easily adopting data analytics

Predictive analytics – industry leaders

The future of analytics



Innovation and Innovators – Technology



Key points

Telematics

Figure 18: PAYD and PHYD product offerings, November 2013

Applications of smart mapping and drone technology

Sensors and wearable technology

Mobile apps and mobile technology



Innovation and Innovators – Life Insurance and Annuity Products



Key points

Innovations in customer experience

New product trends



Innovation and Innovators – Mobile Apps



Key points

Select insurance Apps

Liberty Mutual Home Gallery app

GEICO app

Progressive’s art collection app

MetLife Infinity App

State Farm MoveTools

Allstate GoodRide and Digital Locker

Allstate Mobile and QuickFoto Claim

AIG’s CyberEdge Mobile App

USAA

Snapsheet

IENetwork

Insurance Forums

Defend Your Income

UnitedHealthcare Latino Health Solutions



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