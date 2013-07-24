New Released : Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Analysis Report - 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Intravascular Ultrasound, one of the fastest growing segments of interventional cardiology, is a diagnostic tool that is used to determine the structure of an artery segment. It uses a small ultrasound transducer, located at the end of a catheter that can be advanced into a coronary artery. By utilizing IVUS in the cardiac catheterization laboratory, physicians are able to determine the structure of artery. IVUS is commonly done to make sure a stent is correctly placed during angioplasty.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market-report-2013-edition



The present report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide IVUS market with focus on regional markets like Japan, the United States and Europe. The largest IVUS market is Japan where reimbursement criteria is flexible and also has high PCI procedures which plays an important role in IVUS market. The second largest market is the United States followed by Europe. Major IVUS companies are increasingly setting their sights on emerging Asian markets due to increasing healthcare awareness among people and rising consumer income.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171579



The competition in the global IVUS market is intense with few large players viz. Volcano Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation and Terumo Corporation. The competitive landscape of the global and regional IVUS markets, along with the company profiles of the leading players are discussed in detail.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/