New Released Report:

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Increased importance for vehicle safety and weight reduction has been the major driving factor for the nanocomposite market globally. A significant increase in the application of nanocomposites in building & construction has also been one of the major factors contributing to growth of the nanocomposites market. Combined with a high volume of consumption in electronics & semiconductors, the market for nanocomposites has been showing increased product sales in the past few years. High cost of certain products that are necessary in certain end-user industries has been one of the factors holding back the market for nanocomposites.



This report segments the nanocomposites market based on product segment, end-users and regions and provides forecasts and estimates for each sub-segment. The report also presents supply and demand characteristics of nanocomposites and applications by providing a detailed forecast from 2012 to 2018 along with revenues and volumes analysis. It also provides opportunities for the nanocomposites market for the near future along with the latest trends anddriving and restraining factors influencing the market.



Based on the product segments, the nanocomposites market can be categorized into different segments such as carbon nanotube nanocomposites, polymer metal fiber composites, nanofiber nanocomposites, graphene nanocomposites, nanoplatelet (nanoclay and expanded graphite) nanocomposites and other nanocomposites. Graphene and carbon nanotubes are expected to show the best growth numbers within the nanocomposites market during the forecast period.



The major end-user segments in the nanocomposites market are automotives, aviation, electronics and semiconductors, energy, building & construction, medical and healthcare, plastics & packaging, military and defense, consumer goods, environment and water and others. Of these, electronics & semiconductors are expected to show the highest growth in the near future.



