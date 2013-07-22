New Released Report: Global Industry RFID Enabled Smart Cabinets Market Analysis 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- RFID has made a significant impact on the healthcare industry over the past few years. The technology has been instrumental in reducing manual efforts in maintaining, tracking and managing inventory in hospitals and promises to reduce losses and misplacement of supplies. This report analyzes the market segment that deals particularly with RFID Smart Cabinets. These cabinets are responsible for the tracking of expensive drugs and devices, maintaining the viability of drugs by alerting the medical team in case any drug has expired. The study covers market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities in this area. The market also analyzes the volume of sales of these cabinets in the countries analyzed in the report based on the average selling price of the devices procured through device manufacturers, blogs, magazines and expert interviews. RFID smart cabinet installation is preceded by a consulting process, where the manufacturer and hospital, work in collaboration to get the best results from investing in the technology. The time period considered for this study extended from 2010 as the historical year with 2011 as base year and an estimation forecast from 2012 to 2018.



The geography considered for analyzing the market has been divided into areas of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region analyzes the market for countries of Canada, United States and Mexico. The European region comprises of the markets of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Poland. Asia-Pacific accounts for the market in countries of Australia, Japan, China and India. The Rest of the World region comprises of Middle East and Latin American countries of Brazil, Argentina and Chile. The hospital infrastructure has been analyzed in-depth for each country taking into account the effects of investments by private organizations and the government regulations. A PESTLE analysis has been carried out on the above mentioned countries in order to gain a competitive perspective to this market in the near future.



The study presents several other analyses such as the attractiveness and opportunities of the market in terms of geography and growth. A Porter’s Five Forces Analysis highlights the different factors affecting the market, device prices and business competition. The key competitor analysis or market share analysis is carried out to present a leader board for this market in terms of several cumulative factors such as revenue generation, service, cost of installation and brand recall among medical professionals.



