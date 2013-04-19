New Reliable Business Power Solutions & Quality UPS Equipment Now Available Online from TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- New reliable and cost-saving market-leading Minuteman-brand UPS equipment for businesses are now available online from TelcoDepot.com online phone system store.



TelcoDepot.com is a provider of VoIP services (VoIP phones, VoIP gateways, VoIP service and more) and business phone system equipment as well as general telephony services including installations, cabling, networking and others. Shop for leading business telephone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink from TelcoDepot.com at affordable prices with great support options.



Minuteman UPS power systems are now available online from TelcoDepot.com in 500VA, 700VA and 1.1KVA models to protect critical business equipment and processes during power failure.



Leading business telecom equipment provider TelcoDepot.com now stocks an expanded range of market-leading Minuteman UPS solutions including the Minuteman 500VA 350W UPS with 4 outlets (plus 2 for surge protection), Minuteman 700VA 490W 6-outlet 2-surge UPS, Minuteman 1100VA 770W 6-outlet UPS, Minuteman 1000VA 6-outlet Rack mount UPS, Minuteman 1500VA 1200W Rack mount UPS with 6 outlets and the Minuteman 1500VA 6-outlet rack mounted UPS, among other solutions.



Discounts may be available on selected UPS systems from TelcoDepot.com, please inquire with TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"UPS systems protect your business during power failure to ensure there is no loss of critical business data or production. TelcoDepot.com now stocks an expanded range of market-leading UPS equipment to protect your business for low prices," said a company representative.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com UPS systems, including available models, support options, discounts and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/network-equipment/ups-power. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.