Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Love in a world of heresy underpins the themes in Tracy Falbe’s ninth novel Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale. Now available in the Sony Reader Store, the novel is set in 1561 Bohemia where the Catholic Church has drawn a line against the Protestant Reformation sweeping the Holy Roman Empire.



Falbe chose this turbulent time as a backdrop for the werewolf hero Thal because the changes rocking that society could serve as a mirror to the werewolf’s physical transformations.



“The Renaissance was when our modern institutions really began to take shape. Emerging nation states on both sides of the Catholic and Protestant conflict were eager to consolidate control over their populations and impose consistent beliefs,” Falbe explained. “The turmoil of this time has always fascinated me, especially the vicious witch hunting that slaughtered many people, mostly women across Europe. I’ve wanted to write a novel around these issues for a long time.”



The plot of Werelord Thal is driven by Thal’s quest to avenge his witch mother who was tortured and burned to death. But when he kills for vengeance it causes the Church and State authorities to accelerate their hunt for more heretics, which inevitably endangers Thal’s young lover Altea.



People from that historical era generally believed in magic, and Falbe enjoyed creating a story in which witches, werewolves, and sorcerers were actually real. Historical prejudices that had been exacerbated by Christian authorities to attack lingering pagan elements melded perfectly with the creation of a paranormal fantasy, the author said.



“It was great fun to work from a historical perspective that believed in magic,” Falbe said. “I hope readers enjoy it too.”



The US-based author is committed to serving readers on any platform in any country. Distribution of her new novel to the Sony Reader Store increases its exposure to fiction readers in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.



Chapter 1. Water and Blood from Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale can be read at the author’s Brave Luck Books web store, where she also promotes her other 8 fantasy novels.