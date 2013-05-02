New Report : 2020 Foresight Report: Best Practices in Managing the Credit Risk Cycle Now Available at MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The report provides information and insights into best practices in managing credit risks associated with credit cards:



Provides a global snapshot of card fraud and key fraud hotspots across the world

Comprehensive analysis of card fraud market size in developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various types of card frauds and its implication on issuers and acquirers, customers and merchants

Detailed analysis of macroeconomic, regulatory and operational challenges in managing credit card risks

Provides emerging trends in credit card risk management by governments, regulatory bodies and market participants

Provides a detailed framework of best practices in credit card risk management, segmented by issuers, acquirers, network providers and merchants

Includes case studies showcasing the best practices with examples and their impact assessment



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167353



Summary



The convenience offered by credit cards to make payments is exploited for fraudulent activities, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars every year around the world. In order to control and limit these risks and losses, a proper risk management framework is required to be established. Over the last five years, card issuers, acquirers, merchants and network operators have adopted and implemented a host of security measures, regulations and business strategies to lower the chances of fraud and credit losses. However, they are limited by several macroeconomic, regulatory and operational challenges. The management of risk associated with credit cards requires continuous efforts from every participant of the card payment industry. However, to do so, development of a best practice framework is of utmost importance. A well developed framework facilitates a better understanding of risks and areas which require attention from the intended parties, and formulates strategies to address them.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of best practices in credit card risk management with emerging trends in market practices by issuers, acquirers, network operators and merchants

The report also covers regulatory developments across key regions such as Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific

It provides current fraud statistics in developed and emerging markets

It outlines key macroeconomic, regulatory and operational challenges in managing credit card risks

It illustrates adoption and implications of best practices with the help of detailed case studies



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/2020-foresight-report-best-practices-in-managing-the-credit-risk-cycle



Reasons To Buy



Credit card risks result in the loss of millions of dollars every year impacting every participant of the cards and payments industry

Gain insight into various risks resulting from macroeconomic developments, customer protection laws and operational difficulties

Understand the emerging trends in managing risk and limiting exposure to credit loss

Assess the regulatory landscape in key regions around the globe

Gain insight into the development of an effective risk management framework



Key Highlights



Although card fraud is much higher in value terms in developed economies such as the US, the UK and France, these countries have been successful in limiting the growth of fraud by adopting advanced security measures, innovative products and strict regulations. Emerging economies like China and Russia have lagged behind in introducing such measures and have therefore witnessed significant growth in card fraud.

Among the developed markets, the value of card fraud was highest in the US.

Regulations such as the single euro payment area card framework (SEPA) and anti-money laundering regulation have indirectly helped in the managing of these risks. Other measures taken by regulatory bodies which include restriction on issuance of credit cards to high risk customers, increases in age requirement, high income requirements for issuance of a credit card and a limit on the number of cards a consumer can have has also helped in managing risks.

Industry participants have adopted and implemented a host of security measures, regulations and business strategies to lower the chances of fraud and credit losses. These measures include EMV chip and PIN credit cards, anti-skimming technologies, guarantors for high risk customers, secured credit cards and charge cards, behavior analysis, high-end security for online shopping such as virtual keypads, SMS verifications and one-time passwords.



Latest Reports:



2020 Foresight Report: Post Office Financial Services : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167354



Globally, postal services play a key role in providing access to basic communication and transaction services. The worldwide postal infrastructure has been shrinking for over two decades, in terms of both outlets and numbers of full-time staff. At the end of 2011, the total number of post offices stood at 662,701, of which 439,376 were staffed by officials of the designated operator and 223,325 were managed by people from outside the designated operator. The traditional letter post service is under pressure from new technology, including the internet and (increasingly mobile) telephone services. Rising numbers of consumers and businesses are sending and receiving bills and invoices via the internet and making payments online or by telephone, instead of using post office service. Capitalizing on its large network, easy accessibility and trust among customers, postal operators across the globe are targeting unbanked and rural populations, SMEs, self-employed professionals, young consumers and senior citizens with financial products such as savings accounts, insurance, pension payment services, remittances services, loans and wealth management products



The Insurance Industry in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167339



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Malta, including:



The Malta insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The current trends and drivers of the Malta insurance industry

The challenges facing the Malta insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Malta insurance industry



Summary



The Maltese insurance industry grew in terms of written premium at a CAGR of 30.9% during the review period. This growth was fuelled by the favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the countrys exports. It was further supported by Maltas business-friendly environment, including a low tax regime and direct access to other EU markets. These indicators are expected to remain favorable over the forecast period, and the insurance industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Malta is treated by global insurers as a gateway to access other EU



About ResearchMoz.us

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/