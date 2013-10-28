New Report Available: 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Mexico

Fast Market Research recommends "100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Early 2011 saw Domino's Pizza launch an online ordering system in Mexico, and by the end of 2012 it had 100% coverage. Internet sales are growing, and now account for a not insignificant 5% of the company's total sales. A growing number of people in the country have access to computers and smartphones, broadband internet and credit cards; all of these leading to increasing online sales.
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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