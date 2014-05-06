Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The year 2012 was not favourable for 100% home delivery/takeaway in the Czech Republic. Czech consumers used less services from players in the category due to continued weak purchasing power. 100% home delivery/takeaway outlets were more successful in large towns and cities with stronger purchasing power. The number of 100% home delivery/ takeaway outlets grew only from 155 in 2011 to 157 in 2012.
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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