New Report Available: Adept Medical Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Adept Medical Limited (Adept Medical) is a medical device company. The company manufactures and markets surgical and ENT products. Its product portfolio includes otological ventilation tubes, sterile otology kits and instruments, disposable ear care products, splints, and corner protector. The company offers STARBoard which is a forearm and hand support for trans-radial procedures. Its Corner Protector provides a barrier between the Sterile Wrap and the potentially sharp corners of an Instrument Tray. The company offers products for Otology, Rhinology and Interventional Cardiology. It develops products for central sterilisation service departments. The company markets its products under the trademark NeoZoline. Adept Medical is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Adept Medical Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
