Recently published research from MarketLine, "Aerospace & Defense in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Aerospace & Defense in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom aerospace & defense market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The aerospace & defense market is deemed to be the revenues accrued by manufacturers from civil and military aerospace and defense procurements. Such procurements only include equipment, parts, and maintenance (EPM); other elements of military spending, such as personnel and buildings, are omitted.<\li> - The UK aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $34.8bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The defense segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $19.3bn, equivalent to 55.3% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.6% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $43.5bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aerospace & defense market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the United Kingdom aerospace & defense market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom aerospace & defense market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom aerospace & defense market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
Who are the top competitiors in the United Kingdom's aerospace & defense market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Airbus Group (Formerly European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS N.V.), BAE Systems plc, Finmeccanica SpA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
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