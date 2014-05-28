New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Amines Market - Trends And Forecasts To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Amines Market By Type (Ethanolamines, Alkylamines, Fatty Amines, Specialty Amines And Ethylene Amines), By Application (Agricultural Chemicals, Cleaning Products, Gas Treatment, Personal Care Industry, Petroleum, Water Treatment & Others) & Geography - Trends And Forecasts To 2018
The report is an extensive study on the global amines markets including its types such as ethanolamines, alkylamines, fatty amines, specialty amines, ethylene amines & others; its applications; and geographies. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (kilotons) and value ($million). The data mentioned in the report are based on the overall demand for the amines.
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The total market for amines has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to amines raw materials, manufacturers, and end-users. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the overall amines industry.
The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers such as high growth and demand in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. It is backed by large population demand, increased manufacturing growth, and newer industrial applications. Stringent government regulations across the North American and European regions will have the vital influence on the overall global amines market. Also, the economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. affected the economy of other developed countries, which is of key importance for the commercial success of new materials and its end-user market.
The global amines market is also classified based on different applications for different types. The important applications of each type of amines are discussed and analyzed in the report.
The key companies in this market are Taminco NV (Belgium), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Dow Chemicals (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), AkzoNobel (The Netherlands), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. (India), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Daicel Chemical industries Ltd (Japan), and so on. These companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serve the customers more effectively. The investments in R&D, followed by expansions were the most preferred strategies by the top players in 2012.
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