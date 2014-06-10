Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Analgesics in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Analgesics recorded 4% value growth in 2013. Even though paediatric analgesics decreased by 2% in value terms, adult systemic analgesics and topical analgesics helped to maintain positive overall category growth. Due to a safety issue, Tylenol for Children's sales plunged as the product was discontinued during 2013. Paediatric acetaminophen also decreased by 38% in value terms in the year.
Competitive Landscape
Pacific Pharmaceutical Co Ltd maintained the leading position with a 17% value share in 2013. Its best-selling brand, Ketotop, continued to record strong performance with 8% actual value growth. The second largest player is also a manufacturer of topical analgesics, SK Chemicals Co Ltd. The company recorded 7% value growth in 2013 due to the positive environment of the topical analgesics category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Analgesics is expected to increase by a CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period. Paediatric analgesics is expected to increase by a CAGR of 2% in constant value terms as sales of Tylenol for Children recover. Topical analgesics will also continue to increase to 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Analgesics industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Analgesics industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Analgesics in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Analgesics in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- Are combination products with acetaminophen still popular?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Analgesics in South Africa
- Analgesics in South Korea
- Consumer Health in South Africa
- Consumer Health in South Korea
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in South Korea to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in South Africa to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in South Korea to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in South Africa to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Hotels in South Korea to 2017: Market Databook
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries