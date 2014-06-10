New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Over the review period brands, such as Zara and Mango, brought the concept of fast fashion at affordable prices into the country and this has been widely accepted by consumers. This has thus motivated the arrival of new players as well as changes in the strategies of locals. Forever 21 arrived in late 2012 with low prices contributing to ignite competition as it appeals to a wider group of consumers seeking to wear the latest trends without spending too much. Local companies, such as Permoda, reinforced their strategy of multi-brand format and introduced more unusual and daring designs, such as Cueros Velez, which is expanding its Nappa brand, which offers products made of a combination of leather and other materials making them affordable to those who like Velez leather products and their quality but who are unable to afford them. The democratisation of fashion is likely to continue gaining ground in Colombia during the forecast period, not only in adult clothing, but also in children's clothing.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Clothing and Footwear Specialist Retailers channel in Colombia?
- Who are the leading retailers in Colombia?
- How are clothing and footwear specialists competing against the grocers?
- How is the internet affecting clothing and footwear specialists?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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