New Report Available: Apparel in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Apparel in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- While apparel sales suffered as a result of economic uncertainty, especially during 2009 and 2010 as many consumers shifted from buying to window shopping, 2011 and 2012 saw consumers increasingly buying into the latest fashion trends. As a result, apparel recorded solid volume growth in 2012. Furthermore, the rising number of tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates to shop further boosted sales in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Apparel in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Sportswear in the United Arab Emirates
- Men's Outerwear in the United Arab Emirates
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- Apparel Group in Apparel (United Arab Emirates)