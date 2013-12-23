New Report Available: Argentina Retail Report Q1 2014

Fast Market Research recommends "Argentina Retail Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Retail markets are expanding quickly in light of rapidly increasing disposable income, population growth (especially in urban areas), aspirational purchasing, easier access to credit and the development of a modern retail infrastructure. We believe that all of these factors will encourage a pronounced rise in household spending, particularly in luxury statement items and non-essentials such as clothing, household appliances and furnishings, and personal care.
The new Argentina retail report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector, household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other subsectors.
An expanding population, the rise in disposable income and a taste for luxury items are key factors behind the forecast growth in Argentina's retail sales. Other positive factors such as the availability of consumer credit are likely to see the value of the retail segment increase from ARS76.17bn (US$24.08bn) in 2013 to ARS90.08bn (US$28.48bn) by 2017, a rise of 18.3%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Latest data show that retail sales in Argentina increased 19.70% y-o-y in July 2013. Month on month, the July increase was a seasonally adjusted 27.7%, up from 30.2% in June, whose figure was revised up from 26.2%.
However, we do note some drawbacks for potential investors in the Argentine retail sector. Caution about the underlying strength of the Argentine economy helps explain why the country's retail sector has not been the target of greater investment, despite the very high growth rates currently on offer.
Moreover, in February 2013, in an effort to rein in inflation, President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration froze supermarket prices for 60 days, which was later extended to four months. On June 1, the prices of 500 goods, ranging from cooking oil to sodas, cereals, wines, hair, beer and toiletries, were frozen. Factors such as these can deter would-be entrants.
While many are still attracted by the lucrative opportunities presented by Argentina's rising household expenditures, drawbacks are undeniable. For example, the rapid sales growth prompted Carrefour and US- based Walmart to focus significant resources in Argentina. However, these investments have generally been lower than what might have been expected, emphasising that multinational retailers remain sceptical as to whether the pace of expansion was sustainable.
Key BMI forecasts include:
- We expect total household spending to be US$267bn over 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Retail Report Q1 2014
- China Retail Report Q1 2014
- Malaysia Retail Report Q1 2014
- Croatia Retail Report Q1 2014
- Chile Retail Report Q1 2014
- BMI India Retail Report Q1 2014
- Philippines Retail Report Q1 2014
- Russia Retail Report Q1 2014
- Brazil Retail Report Q1 2014
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q1 2014