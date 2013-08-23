New Report Available: Australia Metals Report Q4 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Across all types of metals, we expect subdued growth in both production and consumption in Australia as a weakening global economic outlook, notably China, continue to take its toll on Australia's commodity driven economy. While significant additional global monetary stimulus should help to boost metal prices in the near term, the bout of loosening measures will be insufficient to stem the slowdown and the medium-term outlook for metals remain weak.
The slowdown in the metals industry in Australia is best exemplified by monthly crude steel production, which has continued to slide into negative territory following growth in 2010. Weak demand from slowing domestic construction and a cooling export market will continue to undermine Australia's steel industry in 2013. Crude steel production contracted by 6.5% in 2012, but we forecast an uptick in growth of 1.2% in 2013, and national production is unlikely to approach pre-crisis levels for many years. The country's two dominant steel producers, BlueScope Steel Ltd and Arrium Ltd (previously known as OneSteel Ltd), has embarked on a series of consolidation plans and restructuring programmes aimed at reducing operating costs and curbing overcapacity amid an environment of weak demand and declining steel prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Goldcorp Inc. (G) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Discovery Metals Limited (DML) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Metals Creek Resources Corp. (MEK) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Platinum Group Metals Limited (PLG) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Treasury Metals Inc. (TML) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Stratum Metals Limited (SXT) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- OceanaGold Corporation (OGC) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- InterOil Exploration & Production ASA Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- Total S.A. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012