New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Australia Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Australia Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
Summary
GlobalData's mining industry offering, "Australia Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape" provides a comprehensive understanding of the uranium mining industry in Australia. This report provides historical and forecast data on uranium mine production to 2020. In addition to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major uranium mining companies and information on major active and planned mines. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Overview of the Australia Uranium mining industry, with detailed information about production and reserves
- Historic data from 2000 to 2011, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the Australia uranium mining industry
- List of major active and planned uranium mines
- Profiles of key uranium mining companies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's uranium mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the country's uranium mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BHP Billiton Olympic Dam Corporation Energy Resources of Australia Ltd., Heathgate Resources Pty Ltd., Uranium One Inc.,
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