New Report Available: Automotive 2013: New Insights and System Refresher

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- This briefing provides an overview of the Automotive system on Passport, highlighting the diversity of data and analysis on Countries and Consumers as well as Industries that is leveraged to provide unique commentary for automotive OEMs.
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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